War in Ukraine: Citizens of Kramatorsk face dilemma of whether to leave

Despite the Ukrainian army's rapid counter-offensive, Russian forces still occupy vast swathes of Ukraine, including much of Donetsk and Luhansk, the two regions that make up the Donbas. Cities in the Ukrainian-held parts of the Donetsk region suffer regular shelling, suffering significant damage to infrastructure and putting local people in danger. In July, Kyiv tried to impose mandatory evacuations. But for many citizens, the choice of whether to stay or go is a difficult one. FRANCE 24 reports from the city of Kramatorsk.