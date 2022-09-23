Focus

Ukraine's stunning counter-offensive: Commanders explain Kyiv's military success

Issued on: Modified:

By: Gwendoline DEBONO | Gulliver CRAGG

Ukraine launched a major counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region on September 6. This operation surprised Russia and led to the withdrawal of Russian soldiers from several strategic cities in eastern Ukraine, such as Izium. Our reporters Gulliver Cragg and Gwendoline Debono met with Ukrainian soldiers who took part in the counter-offensive and spoke to two of the operational commanders.

