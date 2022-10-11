Antigua and Barbuda: How sand mining is eroding the paradisiac coastlines

05:49 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Damien LANSADE | Cyrille CHARPENTIER | Aditi BHALOTRA

The beaches of Antigua and Barbuda are among the most beautiful in the world. On the two islands of this archipelagic state, huge stretches of white sand attract tourists from all over the world. But they are now in danger. Sand is the second most exploited resource in the world after water. In Antigua and Barbuda, the construction industry is demanding more and more of this raw material. Sand mines are irreparably destroying this already fragile ecosystem.