War in Ukraine: Russian occupation leaves Donbas town of Sviatohirsk deeply divided

06:01

By: Catherine NORRIS TRENT | Mélina HUET | Raïd ABU ZAIDEH

Once so picturesque it was nicknamed the "Switzerland of the Donbas", the eastern Ukrainian town of Sviatohirsk today lies in ruins. It was recaptured by Ukrainian troops in mid-September after being occupied by Russian forces for nearly 100 days. Some locals welcomed the arrival of Russian troops, while others still struggle to contain their anger at the former occupiers. Sviatohirsk has long been known for its mixed loyalties and strong cultural ties to Russia. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris Trent, Mélina Huet and RaId Abu Zaideh report.