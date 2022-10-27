Cameroon tackles plastic pollution: Recycling startups turn trash into treasure

05:13 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Kevin DIALLO | Tony Michael MENGA | Luc-Armel NGOUO | Simon BATOUM

Cameroon produces 600,000 tonnes of plastic waste every year, an environmental liability for the country's main urban centres. To reduce pollution and help protect the environment, several local entrepreneurs have turned to the collection, recycling and transformation of plastic waste. The applications are vast – from roof tiles to furniture and decorative objects and even fuel – and can provide cheaper alternatives to many industries. Our correspondents report.