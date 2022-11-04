Nile River under threat: A closer look at Egypt's water crisis

05:32 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Justine BABIN | Edouard DROPSY | Matthew THOMPSON

Starting on November 6, Egypt will host the COP27 climate change conference. Nearly 100 heads of state are expected in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Egypt itself has been experiencing first-hand the effects of climate change, as a lack of water threatens agriculture. The waters of the Nile, a symbol of prosperity in Egypt since ancient times, are no longer enough to support the needs of a growing population. Our correspondents Edouard Dropsy, Justine Babin and Matthew Thompson report.