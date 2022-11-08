US midterm elections put abortion on the ballot

The US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling earlier this year has made abortion one of the top issues during the campaign for the midterm elections. Both Democrats and Republicans have tried to capitalise on the ruling in order to attract voters. In Texas, a state at the forefront of the pro-life movement, the two parties are locked in a battle over abortion rights. Democrats want to restore that right, while Republicans want to outlaw it at the federal level. Our correspondents report.