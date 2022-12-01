Venezuela's indigenous Warao community hit hard by AIDS

The Warao people are Venezuela's second-largest indigenous group and live in the low-lying grasslands of the Orinoco Delta, in the east of the country. They have been hit particularly hard by an outbreak of HIV/AIDS. The severity of the situation came to light 15 years ago, when a group of doctors travelled to San Francisco de Guayos, one of the villages in the region. One 2013 study found a community where as many as 35 percent of men were infected with HIV. Many Warao villagers develop full-blown end-stage AIDS, since HIV positive people there struggle to access food and medicine due to shortages and stigma. Our correspondents report.