Brazil's environmental police struggle to save protected birds from traffickers

By: Liza VILLY | Perrine JUAN | Fanny LOTHAIRE | Louise RAULAIS

Wildlife trafficking is the third most profitable illegal activity in the world, after arms trafficking and drug trafficking. In Brazil, where traffickers can earn nearly $2 billion a year, some 80 percent of trafficked animals are birds – often endangered species. Many are intended for local collectors and breeders. With the help of environmental police, Brazilian activists are seeking to save these endangered birds. But under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, the budget of the environmental police has been drastically cut, complicating their work. Our correspondents report.