On thin ice: Argentina's melting glaciers, a symbol of climate change

05:57 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Eléonore VANEL | Anca ULEA

Over the next 30 years, a third of the world's glaciers classified as World Heritage sites will have disappeared, according to a UNESCO report published last month. But what will that look like on the ground? Argentina is home to some 16,000 glaciers that have been closely watched for years. The data is particularly alarming. Glaciers in the southern Patagonia region are melting at some of the fastest rates on the planet, while those in other regions in Argentina are faring little better. Our correspondents report.