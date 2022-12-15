El Salvador's war on gangs threatens civil liberties

05:20 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: James COTTER | Laurence CUVILLIER | Matthieu COMIN

Since March 27, El Salvador has been living under a state of emergency imposed by controversial young leader Nayib Bukele. The move aims to deal a blow to the criminal gangs who have made the small Central American country one of the most dangerous in the world. But this authoritarian policy based on mass and sometimes indiscriminate arrests is causing concern among the international community. More than 58,000 Salvadorians have been arrested since the start of the state of emergency and over 1 percent of the population is currently incarcerated. Our correspondents report.