Canadian users of Essure birth control coils take pharma giant Bayer to court

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Gloria HENRIQUEZ | François RIHOUAY | Joanne PROFETA

Essure contraceptive implants were removed from sale a few years ago, but are now the subject of court cases in several countries. In Canada, their manufacturer, Bayer, faces a class action lawsuit. According to plaintiffs, the birth control devices cause a number of serious side effects. Bayer denies any link between the health problems and its product, saying it will defend itself vigorously in court. Our Canada correspondents report.