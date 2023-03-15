Migrants make dangerous journey back to US from Canada

At the border between the United States and Canada, a new phenomenon is worrying both Canadian and US authorities. More and more migrants are crossing back from Canada into the United States, after seeking asylum in Canada. According to some, this is due to a longer-than-usual wait for asylum applications in Canada. But the journey back to the US in freezing conditions is fraught with danger and can even turn deadly. FRANCE 24's Fanny Chauvin, Joanne Profeta and François Rihouay report from both sides of the border.