Pollution in Brazil's Guanabara Bay spoils postcard image of Rio

05:55 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Amin GUIDARA | Perrine JUAN | Louise RAULAIS | Tim VICKERY

Located beside the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, Guanabara Bay is home to rich biodiversity and represents the livelihood of thousands of fishermen. But over the past few decades, its beauty has been tarnished by daily dumping of sewage, as well as chemical and plastic waste. According to a study by Rio de Janeiro State University, some 90 tonnes of waste are still dumped into the Bay every day, complicating the lives of the 12 million people who live nearby. Our correspondents Perrine Juan, Louise Raulais, Amin Guidara and Tim Vickery bring us this report to mark World Water Day.