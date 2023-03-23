The renaissance of Cajun French in New Orleans

FOCUS

By: Jack COLMER GALE | FRANCE 2

To mark French Language and La Francophonie Week, we head across the Atlantic to New Orleans in Louisiana. Located on the banks of the Mississippi, it's the most French of American cities. Some want to preserve New Orleans' rich colonial heritage. In particular, they are striving to save Cajun, an archaic form of the French language directly inherited from the 18th century colonisers. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Jack Colmer Gale.