Faced with climate change, India is leading a resurgence in millet cultivation

05:44 Focus © FRANCE 24

By: Sadia RAO | Alban ALVAREZ

The UN has dubbed 2023 the year of millet, much to the delight of India, where the grain is indigenous. One of the oldest cereals known to human civilization, varieties of millet are now taking center stage in the fight against climate change and global hunger, and as the Ukraine war has led to shortages of wheat. While wheat and rice are the primary cereals grown and consumed in India, the government is pushing for a millet revolution to mitigate future distress caused by climate change. The country hopes to build a strong international market pull for the ancient seed.Our correspondents Sadia Rao and Alban Alvarez report.