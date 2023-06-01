Experiencing Martian Life in Arizona: NASA's Mars Mission Simulation

By: Michael Maitland-Jones | FRANCE 2

In a bold stride towards the cosmos, the concept of settling on Mars is no longer just a flight of fancy. A number of ambitious plans for Martian travel and colonisation are underway, but first, why not simulate the conditions on Earth? NASA's Mars Mission in the United States has embarked on a unique project, allowing a team of four researchers to experience life as it might be on the Red Planet, all within the confines of Arizona.This report is brought to you by our colleagues at France2 and FRANCE24's Michael Maitland-Jones.