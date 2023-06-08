Climate crisis: Miami coastline losing ground to rising sea levels

Today is World Oceans Day. Global warming is causing sea levels to rise, and Miami is one of the US cities most vulnerable to this phenomenon. The sea level in south Florida has risen by 20cm since 1981 and is expected to continue rising. Even with optimal emission reduction efforts aimed at slowing global warming, Miami will continue to sink underwater. Are residents aware of the threat? What can be done to prepare for the inevitable? Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani report.