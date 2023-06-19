Mexico's Mayan Train: Costly railway plan sparks controversy

One of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's first promises after his election in 2018 was to build the Mayan train, a long railway that would criss-cross 1,554 kilometres of tropical forests in the eastern Yucatan peninsula. The goal is to connect major tourism centres. While the idea appears good on paper, it has engineers on edge and environmentalists crying foul. Meanwhile, its initial cost has already tripled. Our correspondents report.