Italy: Faced with climate change, island of Ischia battles illegal urban development

05:17 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Chloé DUVAL | Louise MALNOY | Charlotte DAVAN WETTON

Italy is the country in Europe that suffers the most from natural disasters: it's the scene of two thirds of landslides that occur on the continent. The island of Ischia is particularly vulnerable, and the problem of uncontrolled urban development is making the damage worse. Some 27,000 of the 64,000 houses on the island do not meet building regulations. As the village of Casamiccciola rebuilds after a deadly landslide in November 2022, the council is trying to reduce risk factors to better adapt to climate change. Our correspondents report.