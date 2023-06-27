50 years after Uruguay’s coup, the shadow of dictatorship still looms large

Focus Uruguay 50 years after coup

By: Eléonore VANEL | Anca ULEA

Uruguay may be one of the smallest countries in South America, but it’s also where one of the darkest moments in the continent’s history took place. On 27 June 1973, a coup d’etat ushered in a dictatorship that would rule the country with an iron fist for 12 years. During this time, more than 6,000 political prisoners were taken, out of a population of 3 million. Still today, around 200 Uruguayans have never been found, called the “desaparecidos” or disappeared. Their families continue to fight for the truth, to find the bodies of their loved ones and demand justice against war criminals.