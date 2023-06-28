A night to shine bright: Inside the profitable business of American proms

04:09 FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Lauren BAIN

Prom season, currently underway in the US, is an American tradition where graduating high school students get dressed up and party the night away. For some, this night is a chance to spare no expense and flex their social prowess. From tuxedos to limousines, to ball gowns to jewels, students and parents are willing to shell out for prom night. Our France 2 colleagues got an inside look at one of these extravagant events.