Peru: Cordillera Blanca's melting glaciers threaten towns in valley

In the past 20 years, Peru's glaciers have lost a third of their surface area due to climate change. The phenomenon is particularly noticeable in the Cordillera Blanca, a majestic mountain range located north of Lima. Nearby towns and cities in the Huaylas valley, such as Huaraz with its 120,000 inhabitants, face the risk of avalanches or floods. Around 50 dangerous glacial lakes are currently being monitored across the Cordillera Blanca. Our correspondents report.