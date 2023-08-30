Peru's lost daughters: Families of missing women fight for justice

In Peru, 60 percent of people who disappear are women. Over 11,000 women were reported missing in the country last year, the majority of them teenagers. Some disappearances are voluntary. But most are linked to human trafficking networks, prostitution and domestic violence. Despite this poor record, Peru was the first nation in South America to recognise forced disappearances as gender-based violence. This comes as less than half of those missing are ever found. Peruvian mothers of missing women, alongside feminist groups, are protesting in the hope that one day there will be fewer disappearances and that their calls for justice will be heard. Our correspondents report to mark the International Day of the Disappeared.