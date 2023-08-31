Creating the crops of tomorrow: Canada turns to gene-edited seeds

What if we could eat broccoli that's sweet? Or cherries without pits? How about apples that don't go brown? With gene editing, nearly everything is possible. In May, Canada announced it would loosen regulations around new farming techniques. An authorisation is no longer required to create new types of genetically modified seeds. They also don't need a label, unlike traditional GMOs. While some believe the changes will revolutionise agriculture, others are deeply worried. Organic farmers see the changes as the end of food traceability and a threat to organic certification. Our correspondents report.