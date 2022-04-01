France 2022: The Campaign

'McKinsey Affair': Could using private consultants weaken Macron's campaign?

11:28 French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron campaigns in Charente-Maritime. © AFP

In this edition of the show, we examine the so-called "McKinsey Affair", an issue that French President Emmanuel Macron's opponents have described as a scandal. The incumbent is under fire for paying expensive fees to management consultants for their services in the public sector. Macron's opponents say he should have given precedence to France's highly trained civil servants. Could this issue hurt his presidential campaign?

