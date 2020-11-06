France in focus

Covid-19 crisis: The new faces of poverty in France

By: Charli James | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO | Stéphanie CHEVAL 14 min

This week, we're looking at the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus in France. As many as one million people could be plunged into poverty by the pandemic. Charities have also been impacted. One reason is that older people often volunteer, but many are now avoiding social situations since they are most at risk. The French government has announced measures to help those most in need, but some charity organisers say help is not reaching all the right people. We speak to Christophe Devys, the president of the Alerte collective, a group of 35 anti-poverty charities.