Covid-19 vaccine: How to explain French mistrust?

FRANCE IN FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Nadia CHARBIT | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO 14 min

As the French government rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination campaign, we’re putting the focus on the country's response. While many pandemic-weary nations view this fast-tracked medical breakthrough as light at the end of a year-long tunnel, France remains the most vaccine-averse country in the world. According to opinion polls, some 58 percent of French citizens are currently stating that they won't be getting the jab. This reluctance goes back almost as far as vaccines themselves. We take a closer look.