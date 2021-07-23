Paris nightlife adapts to Covid-19 era

FRANCE IN FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Fadile BHAYAT Follow | Nadia CHARBIT | Joanna COCKERELL | Yong CHIM | Claire HOPES | Sonia BARITELLO | Laura WELFRINGER 14 min

With nightclubs finally reopening across France, we're focusing on the recovery of Paris's nightlife from Covid-19. With the coronavirus still in circulation, revellers now have to prove themselves Covid-free before even reaching the dance floor and indoor venues are limited to 75 percent capacity. But Parisians have found other ways to party. Among those who helped beat the pandemic blues is cabaret-style drag act Très Mixity, who staged a nightly show from the windows of a Montmartre building. We went to meet them.