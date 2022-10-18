France in focus

French porn industry in turmoil following shocking revelations of abuse
Issued on:
The French porn industry is facing its moment of reckoning. A two-year police investigation has blown the lid off widespread abuse of vulnerable women. A Senate report is now aiming to improve conditions by bringing about stricter controls. In this show, we meet three women who are trying to change the way the adult film industry in France operates.
First, we speak to an adult film star who opens up about her experiences and the abuse she has faced. We then meet a senator who co-authored the report "Porn: Hell behind the scenes". Finally, we speak to an adult film director/actress who is offering an alternative and more inclusive vision of pornographic films.
