French porn industry in turmoil following shocking revelations of abuse

12:24 FRANCE IN FOCUS

The French porn industry is facing its moment of reckoning. A two-year police investigation has blown the lid off widespread abuse of vulnerable women. A Senate report is now aiming to improve conditions by bringing about stricter controls. In this show, we meet three women who are trying to change the way the adult film industry in France operates.