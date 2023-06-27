France in focus

Polluted drinking water in France: Are pesticides the new 'forever' chemicals?

By: Emerald MAXWELL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Alexandra RENARD | Erika OLAVARRIA

Water is a fundamental but fragile common resource that's being increasingly depleted and polluted by human activity. For several months now, traces of a pesticide called chlorothalonil – known as metabolites – have been detected in drinking water all over France, despite the pesticide being banned since 2020. How has France's most strictly controlled substance proven to be so polluted? FRANCE 24's team went to find out.