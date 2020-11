Beaujolais nouveau: Covid-19 pandemic dampens celebration of new French wine

FRENCH CONNECTIONS © FRANCE 24

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow 8 min

On the third Thursday of November, France marks the arrival of Beaujolais nouveau. It's the country's most famous "vin primeur" (young wine) and hails from the beautiful and highly protected Beaujolais wine-producing region north of Lyon. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on what is otherwise a festive celebration across France and much of the world. We take a closer look.