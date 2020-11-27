Skip to main content
Live
#Maradona
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake
French connections

French hygiene and perfume: Why is the negative stereotype so hard to wash off?

Issued on:

FRENCH CONNECTIONS PLUS
FRENCH CONNECTIONS PLUS © FRANCE 24
By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Genie GODULA Follow
13 min

The old cliché charges that the French tend towards a questionable relationship with hygiene. And yet they're also celebrated for their vibrant perfume culture. So what are the roots of this negative stereotype? And why do French fragrances maintain such a high reputation around the world? In this episode of French Connections, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula splash into the pungent universe of French hygiene and perfume.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.