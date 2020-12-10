French connections

Is the French police facing a crisis of confidence?

By: Florence VILLEMINOT

Historically, the relationship between the French people and the French police has been testy, but in recent years there's been a downward spiral, which begs the question: Is the French police facing a crisis of confidence? This spike in mistrust comes amid public fury over a new security bill deemed a danger to civil liberties. President Emmanuel Macron says there's an urgent need to reform France's security forces, from their working conditions to community relations. He's promised to beef up trust between the French and their police. But is it too late?