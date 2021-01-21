French connections

France's 2021 Michelin Guide released despite Covid-19 restaurant shutdown

By: Florence VILLEMINOT

France is known around the world for its gastronomy and love of food. In this week's show, we take a closer look at what's been called the food lover's bible: the Michelin Guide. Arguably the standard-bearer for haute cuisine, many people wondered if the guide would come out at all this year given that restaurants in France had to shut down for six months in 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown. But for the famous red guide, it was important to keep up the tradition, especially this year.