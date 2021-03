Baby blues: Why is France's high birth rate dropping?

8 min

For years, France has been proud of its high fertility rate. The country has long been the baby-making champion of Europe. But France has been experiencing a kind of "baby blues" in recent years: the number of births is falling, a phenomenon that has been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic. We take a closer look in this edition of French Connections.