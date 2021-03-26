A sizzling love affair: Exploring France's meat-eating habits

If you've spent any time in France, you'll know that the French love to eat meat. Whether it's coq au vin, bœuf bourguignon, steak tartare or foie gras, many of the country's most famous dishes are meat-heavy. But as people become more concerned about their health and the environment, their meat-eating habits are starting to change. In this episode of French Connections Plus, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula bite into France's sizzling love affair with meat.