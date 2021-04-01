The Paris Commune: 150 years on, bloody revolt continues to divide France

FRENCH CONNECTIONS © FRANCE 24

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow 8 min

In this week's show, we focus on a little-known and yet defining page in French history: the Paris Commune, which is marking its 150th anniversary. La Commune de Paris was a revolutionary Socialist government that controlled Paris from March 18 to May 28, 1871. It started as a bloody insurrection and ended in a brutal civil war, but it was also a social laboratory that experimented with concepts central to modern-day France. Now, 150 years later, its legacy continues to divide the country. We take a closer look in this episode of French Connections.