French connections

France's school of power: Will abolishing 'elitist' ENA bring more diversity?

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow 8 min

France's elite finishing school ENA (National School of Administration) was created in 1945 by Charles de Gaulle with the aim of opening up the country's civil service. Among its illustrious alumni are former presidents as well as countless prime ministers and ministers. Attending ENA is seen as a pathway to power in both the public and private sectors. But over the years, the school's lack of diversity has worsened, leading critics to label it as elitist and out of touch. President Emmanuel Macron, who attended the school himself, has vowed to abolish the institution. So what will replace it? Is this merely a rebranding or will it bring about real change?