Does France deserve its reputation as a chain-smoking nation?

FRENCH CONNECTIONS © FRANCE 24

You might picture the stereotypical French person wearing a beret, a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other. But does France deserve its chain-smoking reputation? While many tourists say large numbers of smokers are one of the first things they notice, statistics show their number is dropping dramatically in France. What steps has the government taken to get people to stop? And if more and more people are quitting, why is the cliché so hard to stamp out? Take a puff of France's smoking culture with Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula.