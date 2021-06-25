Spotlight on the French capital and its peculiar inhabitants: Les Parisiens

FRENCH CONNECTIONS © FRANCE 24

Paris has been a source of fascination for centuries and the French capital is one of the most visited cities in the world. By day or by night, it’s a beautiful city packed with towering monuments, inspiring museums and romantic cafés and yet, tourists often say Paris would be so nice if it weren't for the Parisians. So where does this bad reputation come from? In this episode of French Connections Plus, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula turn the spotlight on the City of Lights and its peculiar inhabitants: les Parisiens.