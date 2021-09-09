Adieu Bébel: France mourns Jean-Paul Belmondo

FRENCH CONNECTIONS © FRANCE 24

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow 7 min

With his crooked boxer nose, mischievous grin and ever-present cigarette, Jean-Paul Belmondo was one of the most popular figures of French cinema. With a career spanning 60 years and more than 80 films, he was loved by all generations. For many people, he represented the quintessential Frenchman: charismatic, seductive, classy and laid back. As France holds a national tribute to the actor who died on Monday aged 88, we look a closer look at the life and legacy of the beloved "Bébel".