Why are the French so sceptical about vaccines?

The Covid-19 pandemic has put vaccine scepticism in the spotlight around the world, especially in France. Even before the epidemic turned our worlds upside down, France was one of the most vaccine-hesitant countries in the world. It’s a real paradox in a nation that was home to scientist Louis Pasteur and his pioneering discoveries in immunology. In this episode of French Connections Plus, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula take a stab at where this vaccine hesitancy comes from and why it's so hard to cure.