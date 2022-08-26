Exploring stereotypes about France and the French

12:24 FRENCH CONNECTIONS © FRANCE 24

As regular viewers will know, French Connections is all about exploring the intricacies of life in France and tearing apart common clichés about the French. There are indeed many stereotypes. Always fascinating, frequently baffling, France is a country that non-French people often like to reduce to preconceived notions. So what are the prevailing clichés about the French and why is it so hard to shake them off? For this 40th episode of French Connections Plus, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula bring you a special show on stereotypes about France.