Born to revolt? Why the French go on strike

06:28 FRENCH CONNECTIONS © FRANCE 24

This Thursday, much of France is grinding to a halt due to a nationwide general strike over pension reform. It begs the question: is striking typically French? Although French people arguably have striking down to a fine art, on closer inspection, the figures debunk the myth. So why is the stereotype of a nation on strike so hard to shake off? We tell you more in this edition of French Connections.