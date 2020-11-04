'Battle for America's soul': Papers react to US presidential election

IN THE PRESS © FRANCE 24

By: Laurent BERSTECHER 6 min

IN THE PRESS - November 4, 2020: We see how newspapers around the world are covering the US presidential election, with the result still too close to call. We specifically look at how the vote unfolded, with papers hailing a largely peaceful process, while others warn of possible post-electoral violence. We also look at articles explaining why it could take days to designate the winner. Finally, we turn to different scenarios and projections looking at what a Trump or Biden win could mean for the future of America.