'Clinging to power': Cartoonists give their take on US presidential election

IN THE PRESS © FRANCE 24

By: Laurent BERSTECHER 7 min

IN THE PRESS – November 5, 2020: We look at coverage of the US presidential election in the French and British press, where the race is making the front pages. The French paper L'Opinion has a cartoon of Donald Trump as a hot dog, sandwiched between East Coast and West Coast buns: an illustration of a divided America. US cartoonists and columnists are also reacting to events and to Trump's announcement he could challenge the results in court. One cartoon depicts the US president claiming victory despite being stuck to a dirty sock that's about to be tossed away.