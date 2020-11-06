Donald Trump makes surprising gains with minority voters

IN THE PRESS © FRANCE 24

By: Erin Ogunkeye 9 min

IN THE PRESS – Friday, 06.11.2020: As vote-counting continues in the US presidential election, we look at press coverage of the Democrats' disappointing performance in this year's Congressional elections and the possible explanations for it. We also look at reactions to Donald Trump's surprising gains with both Latino and African-American voters. To finish, we find out why amateur DJs see a new avenue for fame thanks to the now viral video of a prayer led by Donald Trump's spiritual adviser.