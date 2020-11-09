Populists lose their White House ally
IN THE PRESS – Monday, November 9, 2020: We continue to look at reactions to Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election. The Washington Post warns that while Donald Trump may be leaving the White House, "global Trumpism is far from over." We also look at two viral moments from a whirlwind election weekend – the Trump campaign's Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference and "omelette du fromage" man.
Note to viewers: the link to the "omelette du fromage" man video can be found in this article from Forbes.
