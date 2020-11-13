Five years on: Papers reflect on November 13 Paris attacks and ongoing terror threat
IN THE PRESS – Friday, November 13, 2020: We take a look at how the press is covering the fifth anniversary of the November 13 Paris terror attacks. From Emmanuel Macron being seen as the sole EU defender against radical Islam to the view that his policies are scandalous and perverse, the press is divided on the issue of how to tackle Islamism. We also discuss the hopes and challenges facing a coronavirus vaccine. Finally, we find out about some very special canines.
